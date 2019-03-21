Trump: U.S. should 'fully recognize' Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
WASHINGTON DC, USA – President Donald Trump on Thursday, March 21, announced the United States should recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, an area seized from Syria and annexed in a move never recognized by the international community.
"After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights," Trump said in a tweet.
Trump called the territory "of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!" – Rappler.com