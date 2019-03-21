'After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights,' President Donald Trump says in a tweet

Published 1:07 AM, March 22, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

WASHINGTON DC, USA – President Donald Trump on Thursday, March 21, announced the United States should recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, an area seized from Syria and annexed in a move never recognized by the international community.

"After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights," Trump said in a tweet.

Trump called the territory "of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!" – Rappler.com