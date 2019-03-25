US recognition for Israeli control over the territory breaks with decades of international consensus

March 26, 2019

WASHINGTON DC, USA – US President Donald Trump on Monday, March 25, signed a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, a border area seized from Syria in 1967.

"This was a long time in the making," Trump said alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House. US recognition for Israeli control over the territory breaks with decades of international consensus. – Rappler.com