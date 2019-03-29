The prime minister says Israel is prepared for a widespread military campaign in Gaza as tensions simmered following the latest flare-up – but only after all other options were exhausted

Published 8:39 AM, March 29, 2019

JERUSALEM, Undefined – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, March 28, Israel is prepared for a widespread military campaign in Gaza as tensions simmered following the latest flare-up – but only after all other options were exhausted.

Netanyahu has been seeking to head off political pressure over Gaza ahead of April 9 elections, in which he faces a strong challenge from former military chief Benny Gantz.

"In recent days I gave instructions to fortify forces, to add vehicles, to be prepared for a comprehensive campaign," he said during the inauguration of a new road in northern Israel.

The premier, who was speaking after visiting military forces on the Gaza border, noted however that a war would be the last option.

"All Israelis should know that if a comprehensive campaign is required, we will enter it strong and safe, after we have exhausted all other possibilities," said Netanyahu, who also serves as defense minister.

Palestinian militants had on Monday, March 25, fired a long-distance rocket from the Gaza Strip, hitting a house north of Tel Aviv and wounding 7 Israelis, triggering Israeli air strikes and further Palestinian fire at southern Israel.

Netanyahu beefed up the military presence near Gaza, but by Wednesday, March 27, the fighting had abated after Hamas announced a ceasefire brokered by Egypt.

Israel has been carefully monitoring the situation on the Gaza border ahead of Saturday, March 30, which will mark a year since mass protests and deadly clashes began there.

A demonstration on the day of the anniversary is expected to draw thousands of Palestinians.

A Hamas official said an Egyptian delegation met with the Islamist movement's leader Ismail Haniya in Gaza City on Wednesday night in further efforts to calm tensions.

The official said the delegation informed Hamas and its allies in Gaza that Israel had agreed to measures such as improving the electricity supply in the strip, which suffers from severe power shortages.

In exchange, Hamas would be expected to maintain calm at the weekly protests along the Gaza border, including during Saturday's anniversary.

It was unclear whether any progress had been made, and an Egyptian official said they would continue to mediate between the sides to try and maintain calm. – Rappler.com