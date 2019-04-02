The Israeli army says it will investigate the incident

Published 3:33 PM, April 02, 2019

RAMMALAH, Palestinian Territories – A Palestinian was killed during a clash with Israeli forces near Jerusalem overnight, the Palestinian health ministry and residents said on Tuesday, April 2.

The ministry said Mohammed Adwan, 23, was killed and 3 others were wounded.

Two residents said soldiers arrived in the Qalandiya area early on Tuesday to carry out arrests and young men threw stones at them.

The Israeli army said there was a "riot" during an operation in the nearby Kufr Aqab area, and "rocks and explosive devices were hurled at the troops, who responded with fire."

"A report was received regarding an injured Palestinian. The incident will be examined," the army statement said.

Qufr Aqab is located on the other side of the Israeli separation barrier which divides Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank, but is still considered part of the city.

Israeli forces often enter Palestinian towns in the West Bank to carry out arrests in raids that frequently lead to clashes.

In March, an Israeli soldier was killed and two other people were wounded, when a Palestinian carried out a stabbing and shooting attack near a settlement in the occupied West Bank.– Rappler.com