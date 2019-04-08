1

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/480BABB451404F44B68267FDC5A10894/img/D561760B5746478F82044040BD06FA66/developing01-12802.jpg

U.S. designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization – Trump

The US president says the 'unprecedented' move 'recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft'