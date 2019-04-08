U.S. designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as terrorist organization – Trump
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
WASHINGTON DC, USA – President Donald Trump on Monday, April 8, announced the United States is designating Iran's elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a terrorist organization.
Trump said in a statement that the "unprecedented" move "recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft." – Rappler.com