Published 12:40 AM, April 30, 2019

BAGHDAD, Iraq – The elusive chief of the Islamic State (IS, formerly known as ISIS or the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq) group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has purportedly appeared for the first time in 5 years in a propaganda video released Monday, April 29, by the jihadist organization.

It is unclear when the footage was filmed, but the man said to be Baghdadi referred in the past tense to the months-long fight for Baghouz, ISIS's final bastion in eastern Syria, which ended last month.

"The battle for Baghouz is over," the man said, sitting cross-legged on a cushion and addressing 3 men whose faces have been blurred.

But he insisted that ISIS's operations against the West were part of a "long battle," and that ISIS would "take revenge" on members who had been killed.

"There will be more to come after this battle," he said.

Baghdadi, 47, had a long gray beard that appeared dyed with henna and spoke slowly, often pausing for several seconds in the middle of his sentences.

He appeared for the first and last time in public in Mosul in 2014, where he declared an Islamic "caliphate" in the swathes of territory ISIS then held in Syria and Iraq.

He was reported killed or injured multiple times since then.

His last voice recording to his supporters was released in August, 8 months after Iraq announced it had defeated ISIS and as US-backed forces closed in next door in Syria. – Rappler.com