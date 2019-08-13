A court in Gibraltar is to decide the fate of Grace 1 supertanker on Thursday, August 15, when an order for its detention lapses

Published 8:16 PM, August 13, 2019

DETAINED. A British Royal Navy ship (back right) patrols near supertanker Grace 1 suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions after it was detained off the coast of Gibraltar on July 4, 2019. File photo by Jorge Guerrero/AFP

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran's port authority said Tuesday, August 13, it has been in contact with British authorities as part of efforts to secure the release of a tanker seized off Gibraltar.

Gibraltar – a British overseas territory – seized the Grace 1 supertanker on July 4 with the help of British Royal Marines on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

A court in Gibraltar is to decide the fate of the ship on Thursday, August 15, when an order for its detention lapses.

The deputy head of Iran's port authority, Jalil Eslami, said in a report by state news agency IRNA that Britain had shown an interest in overcoming the problem and documents had been exchanged.

"Efforts from Iran and the port organization have been made for the release of this ship," he was quoted as saying.

"I hope this problem will be resolved in the near future and that the ship can continue its movement with the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Gibraltar and US officials believed the tanker was destined for Syria to deliver oil, in violation of separate sets of EU and US sanctions.

Iran called the seizure of the ship "piracy" and warned it would not let the interception go unanswered.

On July 19, Iran's Revolutionary Guards impounded the British-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz for breaking "international maritime rules." – Rappler.com