Russian-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces gather north of the key town of Khan Sheikhun in a bid to take more territory from Turkish-backed rebels

Published 6:51 PM, August 24, 2019

This picture taken on August 5, 2019 shows smoke billowing above buildings during a reported air strike by pro-regime forces on Khan Sheikhun in the south of the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib. - Damascus and Russia resumed air strikes on Idlib in northwest Syria on August 5, a monitor said, scrapping a ceasefire for the jihadist-run bastion and accusing the regime's opponents of targeting a Russian air base. The northwestern region, which hosts some three million people, is one of the last major centres of resistance to President Bashar al-Assad's regime after eight years of war. (Photo by Omar HAJ KADOUR / AFP)

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Regime forces massed Saturday, August 24, in northwest Syria in a bid to push further north after overrunning a key town and surrounding a Turkish army outpost, a monitor said.

Backed by Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have chipped away at the south of the jihadist-run bastion of Idlib in past weeks after months of deadly bombardment.

On Wednesday, August 21, they seized the key town of Khan Sheikhun from jihadists and allied rebels, and on Friday, August 23, overran the countryside to the south of the town, encircling a Turkish observation post there.

On Saturday, loyalist fighters gathered north of Khan Sheikhun, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"The day after they controlled the area south of Khan Sheikhun, regime forces are massing in the area north of it," Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based monitoring group, told Agence France-Presse.

They are "preparing to continue their advance towards the area of Maaret al-Numan,” a town some 25 km to the north, he said.

That area has come under intense Russian and regime aerial bombardment and been depleted of almost all of its residents in the past two weeks, the Observatory says.

After Khan Sheikhun, Maaret al-Noman is the next town on a key highway running across the Idlib province that analysts say is coveted by the regime.

Any full government control of that road would allow it to connect the capital Damascus with second city Aleppo, retaken from opposition fighters in late 2016.

The Idlib region of some 3 million people lies on the border with Turkey, and Turkish troops have been deployed at a dozen points around it in an attempt to set up a buffer zone to protect it.

A deal between Russia and rebel backer Turkey signed in September last year sought to set up the demilitarized area to avert a full-out regime assault, but jihadists refused to withdraw.

Assad advisor Buthaina Shaaban on Friday accused Turkey of "turning the observation points into spots for transporting weapons and occupying a part of our land.”

Earlier Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu denied the observation post in Morek had been surrounded and vowed that his country's troops would not withdraw from there.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to visit Moscow on Tuesday, August 27, for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. – Rappler.com