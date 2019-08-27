The so-called 'safe zone' agreed by Washington and Ankara aims to create a buffer between the Turkish border and Syrian areas controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units

Published 8:38 PM, August 27, 2019

MEETING. Mazloum Kobani (L), commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and Brigadier-General Nicholas Pond (2nd-L), a representative of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (IS) group, attend a meeting with other SDF commanders in the northwestern Syrian city of Hasakah, in the province of the same name, on August 24, 2019. Syria's Kurds have said that they would support the implementation of a US-Turkey deal to set up a buffer zone in their areas along the Turkish border. File photo by Delil Souleiman/AFP

QAMISHLI, Syria – The Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria said Tuesday, August 27, their forces had started to withdraw from outposts along the Turkish border after a US-Turkish deal for a buffer zone there.

They said work had begun Saturday, August 24, on "the first practical steps – in the Ras al-Ain area – in removing some earth mounds and withdrawing a group of (Kurdish) People's Protection Units and heavy weapons."

On Monday, August 26, they repeated the same steps in Tal Abyad, "showing the seriousness of our commitment to current understandings" on the buffer zone, the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration said in a statement.

The so-called "safe zone" agreed by Washington and Ankara earlier this month aims to create a buffer between the Turkish border and Syrian areas controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a group Ankara sees as "terrorists."

Details of the safe zone are currently hazy, and no final date has been set for when it would be established.

But on Monday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish troops would soon enter northeast Syria.

"Our armed drones, drones and helicopters are in the region," he said.

"We expect our ground troops to enter the region very soon," he told supporters in eastern Turkey.

On Saturday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said a US-Turkey operations center aimed at creating the buffer area was at "full capacity."

He said the first joint helicopter flight took place on Saturday afternoon.

Mazlum Abdi, the chief of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, on Saturday said his forces would support the implementation of the US-Turkey deal.

Turkey has repeatedly threatened to attack Kurdish-held areas in northeast Syria.

Ankara considers the YPG, which forms the backbone of the SDF, to be an extension the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) – a group that has fought a bloody insurgency inside Turkey for 35 years.

The "safe zone" was initially suggested by Washington to dissuade Ankara from carrying out another cross-border attack, after previous offensives in 2016 and 2018.

The YPG has been a key partner to Washington in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

But as the fight against ISIS winds down in the region, the prospect of a US military withdrawal has stoked Kurdish fears of another Turkish attack.

Syria's Kurds have largely stayed out of the country's eight-year civil war, instead building their own autonomous institutions in areas they control. – Rappler.com