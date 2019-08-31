GAZA, Palestinian Territories – A Palestinian wounded during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza-Israel border died on Saturday, August 31, the health ministry in the blockaded coastal enclave said.

Badreddin Abu Musa, 25, was "hit by a bullet to the head (in Friday's clashes) and died this morning," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

Abu Mussa was taking part alongside hundreds of Palestinians in demonstrations near the border with Israel, he said.

At least 75 Palestinians were wounded, including 42 other Palestinians hit by live fire, he said in a statement.

There was no immediate word from the Israeli army.

Mass protests began along the Gaza-Israel border in March last year demanding the easing of Israel's more than decade-old blockade of the territory and the right for Palestinian refugees to return to their ancestral homes in what is now Israel.

At least 306 Palestinians have been killed since then by Israeli fire, the majority of them during demonstrations.

Seven Israelis have also been killed over the same period in Gaza-related violence.

Gaza is ruled by the Islamist Palestinian movement Hamas which has fought three wars against Israel since 2008. – Rappler.com