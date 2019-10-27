This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

WASHINGTON DC, USA – Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in Syria's Idlib region, US media reported early Sunday, October 27.

Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces attacked, media said citing multiple government sources.

He built the violent jihadist movement into a potent force with its own "caliphate" territory across large swathes of Syria and Iraq. – Rappler.com