Islamic State head Baghdadi believed dead after U.S. strike – U.S. media
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.
WASHINGTON DC, USA – Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to be dead after a US military raid in Syria's Idlib region, US media reported early Sunday, October 27.
Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as US special operations forces attacked, media said citing multiple government sources.
He built the violent jihadist movement into a potent force with its own "caliphate" territory across large swathes of Syria and Iraq. – Rappler.com