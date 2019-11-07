TEHRAN, Iran – Iran resumed uranium enrichment on Thursday at its underground Fordow plant south of Tehran, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization said.

Iran began feeding uranium hexafluoride gas into the mothballed enrichment centrifuges in "the first minutes of Thursday," the statement said, in a new step away from its obligations under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal. – Rappler.com



