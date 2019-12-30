ISTANBUL, Turkey – Turkey has arrested 100 suspected members of the Islamic State group in raids across the country, state news agency Anadolu reported on Monday, December 30.

More than 40 Iraqis, around 20 Syrians, and 1 Moroccan were among those detained across 6 provinces in recent days, including Ankara, Bursa, and Batman, Anadolu said.

Turkey has stepped up raids on ISIS militants in recent months and pushed to repatriate them to their countries of origin.

It announced 20 arrests in Istanbul last week.

Turkey was accused of allowing foreign jihadists to pass easily across its border in the early years of the Syrian conflict.

But it took a much tougher response after a spate of IS attacks in 2015 and 2016 that decimated its tourism industry, culminating in a massacre at an Istanbul nightclub celebrating the 2017 New Year in which 39 people died. – Rappler.com