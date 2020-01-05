Iraq summons U.S. envoy over 'violation of sovereignty' – ministry
BAGHDAD, Iraq – The Iraqi foreign ministry on Sunday, January 5, summoned US ambassador Matthew Tueller to condemn American strikes on Iraq that killed a top Iranian general, an Iraqi commander and other local fighters.
"They were a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty," the ministry said in a statement, and "contradict the agreed-upon missions of the international coalition." – Rappler.com