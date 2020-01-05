BAGHDAD, Iraq – Iraq's parliament urged the government on Sunday, January 5, to end the presence of US-led coalition forces in the country, outraged by an American strike that killed Iranian and Iraqi commanders last week.

Some 5,200 US soldiers are stationed across Iraqi bases after an invitation by the Iraqi government in 2014 to support local troops fighting the Islamic State group.

"The parliament has voted to commit the Iraqi government to cancel its request to the international coalition for help to fight ISIS," speaker Mohammed Halbusi announced. – Rappler.com

