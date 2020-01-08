This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

BAGHDAD, Iraq – Military jets could be seen flying over the Iraqi capital early Wednesday, January 8 hours after Tehran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases where US troops are located.

AFP's correspondents saw jets cutting through the clouds over Baghdad but could not immediately identify the planes.

Iran's strikes came in response to a US drone attack last week that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. – Rappler.com