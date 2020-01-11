TEHRAN, Iran – Iran released a statement on Saturday, January 11, saying it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian plane due to 'human error.'

The Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iranian armed forces say it mistook the Ukrainian jet for a hostile plane

Iran's civil aviation chief earlier denied that a missile downed the plane, dismissing claims of a catastrophic mistake by Tehran's air defenses.

In a tweet, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, "Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster."

"Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations," Zarif added.

