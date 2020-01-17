11 U.S. troops wounded in last week's Iran attack on Iraq base – Central Command
The US military has previously maintained there were no casualties
Published 11:57 AM, January 17, 2020
Updated 11:57 AM, January 17, 2020
An image grab from footage obtained from the state-run Iran Press news agency on January 8, 2020 allegedly shows rockets launched from the Islamic republic against the US military base in Ein-al Asad in Iraq.
WASHINGTON, USA – At least 11 American troops were injured in an Iranian attack on an Iraqi base where American soldiers were deployed, US Central Command said Thursday, January 16 although the US military had previously maintained there were no casualties.
"While no US service members were killed in the Jan 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," US Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.
"In the days following the attack, out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base," he said, specifying that 11 troops had been sent to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany and Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for screening. – Rappler.com