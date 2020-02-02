DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced on Saturday, February 1, there was a new case of coronavirus infection in the country, some 4 days after disclosing a family of 4 from China had been confirmed as having the disease.

In a media advisory, the Emirates News Agency said the patient “was stable and under medical care."

“He arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan. Since the outbreak of the disease in China, only 5 cases have so far been detected in the UAE,” the advisory stated.

In the meantime, the state news agency said MoHAP disclosed the 4 cases detected earlier in a Chinese family were still under medical care. (READ: UAE reports Middle East's 1st cases of new coronavirus)

“Their condition is stable. The Ministry is taking all necessary precautions in coordination with other relevant health authorities in the country in order to ensure the safety of the citizens and residents,” the advisory read.

MoHAP pointed out that the number of cases detected in the UAE were very low and that there was no cause for concern, adding the health care system in the country is strong enough to combat the disease. The UAE is adhering to WHO’s directives in dealing with the cases detected. (READ: Filipinos in UAE urged to comply with gov't measures vs virus)

The World Health Organization declared an international emergency over this virus on January 30.

MoHAP called upon the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid heeding to rumors, asking them to get information from approved media entities and official social media accounts.

There are approximately 750,000 Filipinos in the UAE. – Rappler.com