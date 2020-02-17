DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a new case of coronavirus infection in the country Sunday evening, February 16, bringing the number of those infected in the UAE to 9.

The government-run Emirates News Agency (ENA) reported that a 37-year-old Chinese was diagnosed during a routine check-up conducted as per standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO). His condition is now stable, according to the official announcement.

This brings to 9 the total number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed in the UAE, including 3 patients recently confirmed to have fully recovered. The remaining 6 patients are still under intensive care and observation by a team of leading consultants. One of these patients is a Filipino.

MoHAP said it is coordinating with concerned authorities and is following an epidemiological monitoring mechanism to ensure that preventive measures, including check-ups and observation of people who have been in contact with patients, are in accordance with global practices.

The government also urged the public to follow preventive procedures and read instructions available on health authorities' official websites.

"The public is also advised to adopt protective health behaviors to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses," the statement said.

The UAE is home to approximately 750,000 Filipinos. – Rappler.com