CAIRO, Egypt – Egypt's former longtime president Hosni Mubarak died Tuesday, February 25, at age 91 at Cairo's Galaa military hospital, his brother-in-law General Mounir Thabet told Agence France-Presse.

Thabet, a former high-ranking military official, confirmed the family was still at the hospital and said the Egyptian presidential office would organize the funeral.

Mubarak was in power from 1981 until he was overthrown in 2011 amid the region's Arab Spring protests. – Rappler.com