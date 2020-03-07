DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities on Saturday morning March 7, announced 15 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total so far to 45.

Following the latest cases, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) assured the public that medical facilities have all the necessary medical equipment and supplies to provide care and take all measures required to deal with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The measures include the provision of enough thermal scanners and infection isolation rooms, per standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

MoHAP also advised the public to refrain from spreading rumors.

The first confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UAE, which involved a family of 4 from China, was announced in late January.

Recovery

Meantime, MoHAP said two Chinese COVID-19 patients have recovered, which put to 7 the total number of recovery cases in the country.

“With the latest recovery announcement of the two patients, aged 38 and 10, all members of the Chinese family are 'free' from the disease,” MoHAP said in a statement.

The MoHAP reported that 15 cases of different nationalities have tested positive for the virus, taking to 45 the total infections in the country.

According to MoHAP, early monitoring and reporting system has screened 13 COVID-19 cases: one person each from Thailand, China, Morocco and India; two each from Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Iran; and three individuals from the UAE.

All these cases arrived from abroad, the government health agency said.

Adding to these, MoHAP said, are two cases – one each from the UAE and Egypt – which were diagnosed through an “active surveillance system” for being in close contact with confirmed cases linked to a recent cycling event, the UAE Tour, which was later canceled.

Moreover, MoHAP said 5 people who had been in close contact with COVID-19 patients were also screened, placed under health quarantine, and subjected to preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.

“All cases are being monitored round the clock, are in stable condition, and are receiving all necessary health care required,” MoHAP said.

The government agency said all concerned authorities in the UAE have joined forces to monitor the situation and take rapid response to prevent the further spread of coronavirus since its outbreak in Wuhan, provincial capital of Hubei in China.

Assurance

MoHAP once again advised the members of the general public to adhere to preventive health and personal hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of the disease and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE and refrain from spreading rumors.

"The public is also advised to adopt protective health behavior to avoid infectious diseases, including washing their hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses," MoHAP said.

It also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid crowded and public places to prevent transmission of the disease and protect lives.

The novel coronavirus has rapidly spread across the world in just a matter of a little over two months from late December. According to WHO, there are now 102,234 cases in 97 countries and territories. – Rappler.com