DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 14 more cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, March 9, bringing the total to 59 from 45 just two days prior.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) tweeted that the cases included 4 Emiratis, 3 Italians, two Bangladeshis, two Nepalese, a Russian, an Indian, and a Syrian. (READ: Threat of coronavirus pandemic now 'very real' – WHO)

The MoHAP also announced the full recovery of 5 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment. The ministry said in a statement that two Emiratis, two Ethiopians, and a Thai were the latest to recover from the virus, bringing to 12 the total recovered cases in the country.

The government agency said the new cases were “discovered following an active and continuing investigation (as well as) testing of those who came in contact with previously confirmed infected individuals who have been quarantined.”

Two Abu Dhabi hotels were put on lockdown late last month after two Italian crew members of an international cycling event tested positive for COVID-19.

The lockdown isolated guests and other event participants who may have interacted with the two.

It could not immediately be verified whether the lockdown resulted in the discovery of some or all of the 14 new cases.

MoHAP minister Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais said on February 29, that “a total of 612 people who were in contact with the two Italian patients were examined." He then said that “laboratory results for 450 showed they were free of the virus, while results for the remaining 162 people were expected soon."

The MoHAP said UAE authorities have “spared no effort in monitoring the spread of the virus in the country,” adding that “several precautionary measures have been put in place, including the installation of detection thermal imaging systems and health checks at the country’s border entry points, and isolating confirmed and suspected cases.” – Rappler.com