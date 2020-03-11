DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The number of COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates has climbed to 74 following the confirmation of 15 new cases from inbound traffic at the country’s ports of entry, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Tuesday night, March 10.

MoHAP said 15 new novel coronavirus cases are individuals “who were traveling prior to their entry into the UAE” and “were placed under quarantine as suspected cases subsequent to their (arrival).”

“Following diligent testing and monitoring, the individuals were confirmed positive with COVID-19. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the UAE has now reached 74,” the government agency said.

The 15 include 3 Italians, two Emiratis, two Sri Lankans, two British, two Indians, a German, a South African, a Tanzanian and an Iranian, MoHAP said.

The agency also said the cases were being monitored, and that the patients were, as of press time, were in stable condition and were receiving all necessary health care required.

MoHAP reiterated its call to the public to get information from official sources, and to avoid spreading unverified information.

‘Symptom-free’

MoHAP said 5 more novel coronavirus patients had fully recuperated, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 17.

MoHAP said the 3 Emiratis, an Egyptian, and a Moroccan are now "symptom-free" after receiving the necessary health treatment in the hospital.

It said the UAE’s handling of the cases, from diagnosis until recovery, reflects the strength of its health care system.

MoHAP assured the public that medical facilities have been equipped with all the necessary medical equipment and supplies to provide care and take all measures required to deal with COVID-19, including airborne infection isolation rooms, as per standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government agency reiterated its call for everyone to adhere to preventive health and personal hygiene measures to avoid the spread of the epidemic. It advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places.

No bookings

Meanwhile, the hospitality arm of a major property developer in Dubai said 3 of its hotels would stop bookings in the next 5 months starting March 15, citing the effects of COVID-19 on operations.

The Emaar Hospitality Group (EHG) said in a letter to industry partners that 3 of its hotels – the high-end Address Fountain Views, Vida Creek Harbour Hotel and Vida Emirates Hills – would stop bookings from March 15 to August 31, 2020.

"We would like to inform you that we will not be selling Address Fountain Views, Vida Creek Harbour Hotel and Vida Emirates Hills between March 15 and August 31, 2020. Bookings will still be open for stay dates from September 1 onwards," the Emaar Hospitality Group said.

"Following the recent global impact on the travel industry drawing us to a state of force majeure, Emaar Hospitality Group has taken the decision to temporarily refocus its operations on a selected number of assets," it added.

Other services and facilities of the hotels like restaurants, pool and gym, as well as entertainment centers would remain operational to cater to community residents.

Those with existing bookings would be transferred to EHG’s other hotels. – Rappler.com