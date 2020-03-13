DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Thursday, March 12, announced 11 new coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), pushing the total to 85 from 74 just two days prior.

According to the ministry, two Filipinos were among the new cases, along with two Italians, a Montenegrin, a Canadian, a German, a Pakistani, a Emirati, a Russian, and a British.

The latest count also brought to 4 the total number of Filipinos in the UAE afflicted with the novel coronavirus. The other two were diagnosed in February.

The new cases were discovered at the UAE’s ports of entry.

“The individuals were placed under quarantine as suspected cases subsequent to their entry into the UAE. Following required testing and monitoring, the individuals were confirmed positive with COVID-19,” MoHAP said.

MoHAP said the cases are being monitored, and that the individuals are currently in a stable condition and receiving the necessary health care. (READ: COVID-19 is a 'controllable pandemic' – WHO)

MoHAP assured that medical facilities have been equipped with all the necessary medical equipment and supplies required to deal with COVID-19, including airborne infection isolation rooms, following World Health Organization standards. – Rappler.com