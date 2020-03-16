DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Dubai, this international city that never sleeps, may soon be getting lots of it in the coming days as authorities directed bars, lounges, and spas to suspend operations for two weeks till the end of March because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In separate directives, the Department of Economic Development (DED) asked establishments licensed to operate massage parlors and spas “to suspend these activities with immediate effect from March 15, 2020.”

The move was “in line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health,” said DED, adding that “inspections will be carried out to verify compliance.”

For its part, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) issued a notification asking bars, pubs and lounges to close “with immediate effect from March 16 till the end of (the month).”

The move was made “in line with the Dubai Government’s precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its residents and visitors.”

DTCM said it will “continuously evaluate the situation in coordination with health authorities.”

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UAE have spiked in the past two weeks from 11 on February 21 to 98 on March 15, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). – Rappler.com