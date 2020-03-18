DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) on Tuesday, March 17, reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infection tally in the UAE to 113, up from 98 previously.

In a statement, MoHAP said the new cases were detected following an examination of those who had been in close contact with people confirmed to have been afflicted with the virus, as well as those who arrived from abroad and were placed under quarantine. (READ: Dubai bars, spas, lounges temporarily shut down over coronavirus threat)

MoHAP said the new cases were “in a stable condition and receiving all required healthcare services.”

The health agency said the latest batch of COVID-19 positive cases were of different nationalities, including one individual each from Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, USA, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, and Bangladesh. There were also two persons each from Britain and Spain, MoHAP added.

"All those in close contact with the confirmed cases are being screened to avert spreading the disease and ensure public safety. Full coordination channels are maintained with all health and other concerned authorities in the country through a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism," said MoHAP.

"All necessary precautions are being taken to ensure highly efficient preventive measures, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with the patients in line with the guidelines and standards of the World Health Organization," it added.

MoHAP advised the public to refrain from spreading rumors, adhere to preventive health and personal hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of the disease and to read awareness instructions available on its website as well as on the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.

It also advised individuals suffering from respiratory symptoms to avoid crowded and public places to prevent transmission of the disease and protect lives.

On Monday, March 16, MoHAP reported 12 new cases, saying in a statement the individuals were tested upon arrival in the country. – Rappler.com