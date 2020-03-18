DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Visit visas to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued before the March 17 cutoff have apparently also been canceled, according to travel agencies, citing official government documents.

Malou Prado, CEO of MPQ Tourism, told Rappler they learned about this after word got out that a visit visa holder from the Philippines who arrived at the Dubai International Airport Tuesday evening, March 17, was denied entry.

She said they checked the link at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC), which has the database of all travel document transactions, and was able to confirm that visas were being canceled.

"We checked the system. 'Yung entry nila (sa field) ay 'canceled,'" Prado said. (Their entry in the field says "canceled.")

"Naguluhan kami because they said hindi kasama 'yung mga visas na na-issue na before March 17," she added, referring to a March 14 announcement issued by the UAE on the suspension of all visas (except for diplomatic passport holders) that took effect on March 17.

(We were confused because they said visas already issued before March 17 are not included.)

The Emirates News Agency, citing FAIC, said "the decision does not apply to those who already have their visas issued prior to the aforementioned date (March 17)."

Prado said they have over 50 clients of different nationalities affected. She added the canceled visas include those for employment purposes. She said they can not refund the clients. A 90-day visit visa costs Dh800.

Sid Rivera, marketing manager of Al Qadi Tourism, also confirmed there were visas being canceled.

"Totoo po iyon. 'Yung mga papasok sa UAE from March 17 canceled po ang visa. Kung hindi nakapasok by March 16, canceled," Rivera said. (That's true. Those entering UAE from March 17, their visas are canceled. If they weren't able to enter by March 16, canceled.)

He said they have up to 30 clients waiting for their flights whose visas were canceled.

Visa cancelation is part of efforts by the UAE government to address concerns about the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention said there were 113 COVID-19 cases as of this posting. There also were 26 recuperations and no deaths.

The global death toll, meanwhile, has reached 7,873, with 3,237 of the fatalities in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to 194,000, with more than 80,894 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to at least 150 countries. – Rappler.com