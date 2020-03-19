MANILA, Philippines – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended the entry of all visa holders, including residency visa holders, for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Gulf State.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged all Filipinos to take note of UAE's measures, which took effect Thursday, March 19, and would last for a “renewable period” of two weeks.

The UAE said newly-issued work visas, which were not used for entry to the country before Tuesday, March 17, were likewise deemed canceled.

The Philippines is among countries whose citizens were required to apply for visas to the United Arab Emirates.

The Emirati government also implemented a ban on its citizens traveling overseas, saying the move was a “precautionary measure” to ensure the safety of those with travels plans amid the coronavirus outbreak. The country has recorded at least 113 coronavirus cases as of Thursday.

The Philippines has reported 217 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 8 recoveries and 17 deaths.

The global death toll due to the virus has surpassed 7,800 while at least 194,000 people were infected across 150 countries. More than 69,000 have since recovered . – Rappler.com