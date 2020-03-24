DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government on Monday, March 23, joined the rest of the world in restricting its citizens' movement to contain the coronavirus pandemic

It has urged the public to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to get essential supplies, such as food and medicine, or perform essential jobs.

The National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management (NECD) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have likewise decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks.

Commercial centers, shopping malls, and fish, meat, and vegetable markets will also be closed for a renewable period of two weeks.

In light of this, the Philippine Embassy and Consulate issued an advisory suspending all frontline consular services for two weeks as well.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority urged everyone to comply with the instructions and guidelines issued by competent health and security authorities, primarily limiting social contact and avoiding crowded places to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

"The public are also urged to use their own family cars with a maximum of 3 individuals per vehicle. They are also advised not to visit public places and maintain social distancing protocols during family gatherings as part of the precautionary measures taken to ensure public health and safety," added the statement.

The two government agencies also urged everyone not to visit hospitals except for critical or emergency cases, and to use face masks.

"Additional instructions will be issued later involving the use of public transport, taxis, and other means of transportation," said the statement.

The UAE law on communicable diseases, which includes fines and jail terms, will be enforced against all violators, added the statement.

The suspension of all flights and transit of airline passengers is subject to re-assessment and will take effect in 48 hours.

In a statement, the CAA said cargo and emergency evacuation flights would be exempt, taking into consideration all the precautionary measures adopted as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

"Additional examination and isolation arrangements will be taken later should flights resume in order to ensure the safety of passengers, air crews, and airport personnel and their protection from infection risks," said the statement.

In a separate statement, MoHAP said the move to temporarily close all commercial center will also take effect after 48 hours, and will be subject to review and re-assessment.

The decision excludes pharmacies and food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, and supermarkets, along with fish, meat, and vegetable markets dealing with wholesalers.

Under the decision, restaurants will not be allowed to receive customers. Instead, their services will be limited to home deliveries only.

Meantime, the UAE embassy and the consulate, in a public advisory, said all consular services, including passport renewal and application are suspended from March 24 to April 8.

Those with scheduled appointments for the said period will be accommodated from April 12 to May 12, Sunday to Thursday, from 8 am to 3:30 pm. – Rappler.com