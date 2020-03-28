(This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates)

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran announced Saturday, March 28, that 139 more people had died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 2,517 in one of the world's worst-affected countries.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 3,076 more cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 35,408. – Rappler.com