DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the validity of resident and visit visas to December 31, 2020.

The UAE had earlier canceled all visas starting March 19, in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus outbreak here but modified the policy to help "support" residents and visitors and ease the “repercussions” of the coronavirus pandemic on the gulf state.

The UAE Government Communication Office (UAEGCO) announced the modified policy in a series of tweets on Monday, April 13, saying that the validity of visas that expired in early March will be extended until the end of December this year.

It quoted Brigadier General Khamis Al Kaabi, spokesperson of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) who joined the regular briefing of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) on COVID-19.

“Brigadier General Al Kaabi explained that residents whose visas expired in early March 2020 will receive an extension of their visas until end of December 2020. This measure applies to both residents inside and outside the UAE,” the UAEGCO said.

“Brigadier General Al Kaabi: UAE visitors who have remained in the country and their visas expired in early March 2020, will also have their visit visas extended till end of December 2020,” it added.

The top official was also quoted as saying that the modified visa policy is in line with efforts to “support residents and visitors and lessen the repercussions of the coronavirus.”

The latest pronouncements give relief to resident visa holders stranded outside the country following the suspension of flights here beginning March, as well as visit visa holders who face challenges renewing their visas amid border closures.

Repatriation of displaced workers

Following the displacement of Filipino workers due to the closure of some businesses here, the Philippine mission in the UAE called on Filipinos who wish to return home to coordinate with its officials.

Those who are on visit visas who want to be repatriated may seek help from their travel agency and relatives who sponsored their stay in the UAE, the mission said.

In a joint advisory issued on Monday, the Philippine embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general’s office in Dubai said funds will be requested from the home office in Manila to buy plane tickets for those who have no employers, relatives or friends who could help them out.

Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said the funds can be coursed through the Department of Foreign Affairs’ (DFA) Assistance to Nationals section.

The Philippine mission clarified that Filipino workers who had been terminated by their employers should ask for plane tickets from their employers “as provided by UAE law.”

“Your employer can book flight with Emirates Airlines or Etihad Airlines because they opened flights and they were allowed to fly to the Philippines…despite the lockdown in Metro Manila and the entire Luzon,” the mission said in Filipino.

Apparently referring to visit visa holders, the advisory said those who have no employers or work contracts and have given up looking for work should ask help from their friend or relatives who invited them to the UAE as well as the travel agency that facilitated their trip.

“You need their help to buy a plane ticket,” the advisory said in Filipino.

Limited Dubai-Manila flights

Emirates said on Tuesday, April 14, that it planned to have flights from Dubai to Manila on April 15 and 16 for residents and visitors from the Philippines who want to go home.

The airline said in a press statement that this is part its move to open a limited number of passenger flights to selected cities including Jakarta, Taipei, Chicago, Tunis, Algiers, and Kabul. This is on top of flights to Frankfurt and London.

“Passengers will be able to book directly on emirates.com or via their travel agent. Only citizens of the destination country and those who meet the entry requirements will be allowed to board. Passengers will be required to comply with each country’s requirement,” the airline said.

Emirates said passengers will be required to follow all health and safety measures required by UAE authorities and the country of destination.

The airline also gave the following reminders and advisories to passengers:

There will be no online check in and seat selection available

Services such as chauffeur drive and lounge will not be available in any of the destinations

Emirates will offer amended services on these flights as follows:

Magazines and other print reading material will not be available



Food and beverages will be offered on board, but in modified packaging and presentation to reduce contact during meal service and the risk of infection



Cabin baggage will not be accepted on these flights. Carry-on items allowed in the cabin will be limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase, or baby items. All other items have to be checked in, and Emirates will add the cabin baggage allowance to customers’ check-in baggage allowance.

Passengers are required to apply social distancing guidelines during the flight and wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft



Travelers should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in 3 hours before departure. Emirates’ check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings to the above destinations.

All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey

MOHAP said that as of April 13, there were 4,251 coronavirus cases in the UAE, with 25 deaths and 852 recoveries. – Rappler.com