JERUSALEM – The swearing-in of a new Israeli government uniting Benjamin Netanyahu and former rival Benny Gantz was postponed at the last moment by 3 days over discontent in Netanyahu's Likud party, officials said Thursday, May 14.

"Netanyahu asked Gantz to put off the swearing-in to Sunday to enable him to complete the distribution of portfolios in the Likud. Gantz agreed to Netanyahu's request," the Likud and Gantz's Blue and White said in a joint statement.

