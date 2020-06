DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Dubai announced on Sunday, June 21, it would allow tourists back in the Gulf city state from July 7 after a closure of more than 3 months to contain the coronavirus.

"Dubai to welcome tourists from July 7," the emirate's media center said, quoting the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

It also gave a list of protocols for travelers entering the Gulf emirate.

"Travelers must stringently comply with preventive measures and safety procedures put in place by Dubai and destination countries," the report said.

Tourists are "required to present recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports" it said, with those testing positive to observe a 14-day isolation.

A test for coronavirus is mandatory and should be done 96 hours before traveling to Dubai, the report said.

Visitors are also required to have international health insurance and download a special phone application that lists their details, as well as fill a special "health declaration form," it added.

Dubai also announced that citizens and residents would be allowed to travel abroad from Tuesday, June 23.

Dubai is 1 of the 7 sheikdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE has recorded nearly 45,000 cases of coronavirus, including 302 deaths. – Rappler.com