Gunmen storm a television station in Kabul, and many staff were still in the building, an employee says

Published 3:20 PM, November 07, 2017

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

KABUL, Afghanistan – Gunmen stormed a television station in Kabul Tuesday, November 7, and many staff were still in the building, an employee told Agence France-Presse, describing the attack as ongoing.

"I saw 3 attackers on security cameras entering the TV station building. They first shot the guard and then entered the building. They started throwing grenades and firing," said Shamshad TV reporter Faisal Zaland, who escaped through a back door.

Shamshad TV, a Pashto language station that broadcasts nationwide, was transmitting a holding image instead of its normal programming.

Zaland told Agence France-Presse that security forces were in the area of the Shamshad compound in the Afghan capital "trying to bring down the attackers".

"Many of my colleagues are still in the building," he added. – Rappler.com