At least two blasts are heard before the attackers entered the compound of the refugees and repatriation department, says provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani

Published 4:32 PM, July 31, 2018

JALALABAD, Afghanistan – Gunmen stormed a government building after multiple explosions in a continuing attack in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, an official said.

At least two blasts were heard before the attackers entered the compound of the refugees and repatriation department, said provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani. (READ: 8 killed, 40 wounded as roadside bomb hits Afghan bus)

Several international organisations are also in the vicinity.

Before the attack began representatives of foreign donors and organisations were meeting department employees inside the building, Khogyani said.

Khogyani said a "large number" of employees had been rescued but it was not clear how many people were still inside.

"I saw a black Corolla car drop three armed men at the gate of the refugees and repatriation department," a witness told AFP.

"One of the men blew himself up at the gate and two others entered the building."

An AFP reporter could hear gunfire as security forces swarmed into the area. – Rappler.com