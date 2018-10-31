'The appeal is allowed. She has been acquitted. The judgement of high court as well as trial court is reversed. Her conviction is set aside,' says Pakistan's Chief Justice Saqib Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Pakistan's Supreme Court Wednesday, October 31, overturned the conviction of a Christian mother facing execution for blasphemy in a landmark case which has incited deadly violence and reached as far as the Vatican.

"The appeal is allowed. She has been acquitted. The judgement of high court as well as trial court is reversed. Her conviction is set aside," said Pakistan's Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in the ruling. – Rappler.com