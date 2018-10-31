An official says the aircraft crashed due to 'bad weather' in Anar Dara district, but the Taliban claims its militants brought it down

Published 2:47 PM, October 31, 2018

HERAT, Afghanistan – An Afghan army helicopter carrying 25 people crashed in western Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 31, killing all those on board, officials said.

The aircraft crashed due to "bad weather" in Anar Dara district, Farah provincial governor spokesman Nasir Mehri said, but the Taliban claimed its militants brought it down.

Both pilots and 23 passengers were killed.

Among the dead were the deputy army corps commander for western Afghanistan and head of the Farah provincial council, Mehri said.

Provincial council member Dadullah Qaneh said the helicopter hit a mountain peak in poor weather en route to neighboring Herat province.

Senior government and military officials often travel by helicopter in regions where the Taliban has a large presence. – Rappler.com