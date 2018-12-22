Authorities say the bus was speeding when it plunged into a ravine

Published 8:02 PM, December 22, 2018

KATHMANDU, Nepal – Twenty-three people died in western Nepal when a bus carrying school students and teachers back from a botanical field trip plunged into a gorge, police said.

The students were aged mostly between 16 and 20. Two teachers and the driver also died in the accident early evening on Friday, December 21, in a remote area.

The vehicle was carrying 37 people, with 22 killed at the scene and another in a nearby hospital. Fourteen people were treated for injuries.

"Our preliminary investigation shows the cause of the incident was speed," police officer Bel Bahadur Pandey told Agence France-Presse.

Road accidents are relatively common in Nepal because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

The latest comes a week after a truck accident in central Nepal killed 20 mourners returning from a funeral ritual. – Rappler.com