The deaths bring to 6 the number of people confirmed by police to have died in violence related to Sunday's election, which is expected to see Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina win a record 4th term

Published 1:51 PM, December 30, 2018

DHAKA, Bangladesh – Two people were killed in election-related clashes in Bangladesh on Sunday, December 30, police said, following a deadly campaign marred by outbreaks of violence.

One man died when police opened fire on opposition activists who they say had attacked a polling station in the southern town of Bashkhali.

"One person was killed from bullet wounds. We fired in self-defense," local police chief Mohammad Kamal Hossain told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

An activist for the ruling Awami League party died after he was beaten on the head by opposition supporters during a clash in the southeastern hill district of Rangamati.

"He died on the way to hospital," local police chief Najibul Islam told AFP. (READ: Bangladesh journalists attacked ahead of poll)

The deaths brought to 6 the number of people confirmed by police to have died in violence related to Sunday's election which is expected to see Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina win a record 4th term.

The weeks-long campaign was overshadowed by skirmishes between supporters of the Awami League and activists from the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The BNP claims 8 of its activists have died since the parliamentary election – the country's 11th since independence in 1971 – was announced on November 8. – Rappler.com