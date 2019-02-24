Sri Lanka police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera says authorities are now investigating how the illegal drug got into the country

Published 2:48 PM, February 24, 2019

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka's police seized nearly 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of heroin worth $17 million, the island's biggest haul of the narcotic, and arrested two people, spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said Sunday, February 24.

Anti-narcotics agents and police Special Task Force commandos raided a mall car park in the capital Colombo Saturday evening, February 23 and found the drugs hidden in two vans, Gunasekera said.

"The heroin was packed in 272 plastic bags and ready for distribution," Gunasekera said. "We are now investigating how this consignment got into the country." (READ: Sri Lanka President Sirisena praises Duterte drug war as 'example to world')

He said the narcotics weighing 294.4 kilos had a street value of about 3 billion rupees ($17 million).

In 2013, police seized 260 kilos of heroin brought into the country hidden inside tractors imported from Pakistan.

Sri Lanka's biggest drug haul, by weight, was in December 2016 when police seized 800 kilos of cocaine.

Authorities believe the Indian Ocean island is also being used as a transit point by traffickers.

In 2014, anti-narcotics authorities seized 90 kilos of cocaine concealed in sugar containers from Brazil. In the same year, police detained 14 foreigners after seizing 110 kilos of heroin worth $7.5 million from an Iranian fishing trawler. – Rappler.com