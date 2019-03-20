The Independent Election Commission says the vote has faced 'numerous problems and challenges, and there needs to be reforms along with preparation for the future election'

Published 10:53 PM, March 20, 2019

KABUL, Afghanistan – War-torn Afghanistan has delayed its presidential election until September 28, officials announced Wednesday, March 20, the second time the ballot has been put back and 5 months later than it was originally scheduled to be held.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said the vote had faced "numerous problems and challenges, and there needs to be reforms along with preparation for the future election, therefore holding the elections based on the timelines previously announced is not possible." – Rappler.com