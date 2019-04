'The judges decided that an investigation into the situation in Afghanistan at this stage would not serve the interests of justice,' the International Criminal Court says

Published 8:18 PM, April 12, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Judges at the International Criminal Court on Friday, April 12, turned down a request by its chief prosecutor to open a war crimes probe in Afghanistan.

"The judges decided that an investigation into the situation in Afghanistan at this stage would not serve the interests of justice," the Hague-based court said in a statement. – Rappler.com