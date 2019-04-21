(UPDATED) At least one of the victims was killed in Colombo's Cinnamon Grand Hotel, near the prime minister's official residence

Published 1:40 PM, April 21, 2019

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (UPDATED) – At least 42 people were killed Sunday, April 21, in a string of blasts at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka as worshippers attended Easter services, a police official told AFP.

The explosions hit three high-end hotels in the capital, where a church was also targeted. Two additional churches were hit, one near Colombo and the other in the east of the country, police said.

At least one of the victims was killed in Colombo's Cinnamon Grand Hotel, near the prime minister's official residence, where the blast ripped through a restaurant, a hotel official told AFP.

An earlier update by the police put the injury count at 80.

"Eighty people have already been admitted, and more are still coming in," an official at the Colombo National Hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Police said the blasts hit churches in the north of the capital and in the town of Negombo, just outside Colombo.

The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear.

"A bomb attack to our church, please come and help if your family members are there," read a post in English on the Facebook page of the St Sebastian's Church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo.

Only around 6% of mainly Buddhist Sri Lanka is Catholic, but the religion is seen as a unifying force because it includes people from both the Tamil and majority Sinhalese ethnic groups. – Rappler.com