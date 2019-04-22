Police arrest 13 arrest for Sri Lanka blasts
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Sri Lankan police have arrested 13 men in connection with bomb blasts on churches and hotels that killed more than 200 people, officials said Monday, April 22.
Authorities have not made public details on those held after Sunday's, April 21, attacks. But a police source told AFP the 13 were detained at two locations in and around Colombo.
The source said the 13 men are from the same radical group.
At least two of the 8 attacks were carried out by suicide bombers, according to police and other sources, and 3 police were killed when another suicide bomber detonated explosives during a raid on a house where suspects were. – Rappler.com
