Blast as police try to defuse new bomb found near Colombo church – police
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – A blast hit near a church in Sri Lanka's capital on Monday, April 22, as police tried to defuse a new bomb found by the site, a police spokesman said.
There was no immediate information on injuries in the blast, or how large it was. The explosion happened around 50 meters from the St Anthony's Shrine, 1 of 3 churches targeted in a string of suicide bombs on Sunday, April 21, that killed nearly 300 people. – Rappler.com
