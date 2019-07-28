Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says the explosion happened close to a well-known wedding hall just hours before the official start of the campaign season for the presidential elections

Published 9:39 PM, July 28, 2019

KABUL, Afghanistan – A large blast rocked Afghanistan's capital city Sunday, July 28, injuring at least 6 people, just hours after the official start of campaign season for upcoming presidential elections.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the explosion happened close to a well-known wedding hall in northern Kabul, nearby the airport, at about 4:40 pm (1210 GMT).

Images on social media showed a large plume of smoke rising above the city.

Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said at least 6 people had been wounded so far.

The wedding hall had hosted a campaign rally earlier in the day for Afghanistan's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, who is one of the leading candidates running against President Ashraf Ghani on September 28.

It was not clear if the venue, known as the Uranus Wedding Palace, was damaged.

At least 55 people were killed and 94 wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the middle of a religious gathering at the hall last November. – Rappler.com