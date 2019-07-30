A Pakistan rescue official says, 'so far we have retrieved 15 dead bodies, including 10 civilians and 5 crew members'

Published 8:58 AM, July 30, 2019

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan – Fifteen people were killed when a small plane crashed into a residential area in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi near the capital Islamabad, a rescue official told AFP early Tuesday, July 30.

"A small plane crashed into a residential area. So far we have retrieved 15 dead bodies, including 10 civilians and 5 crew members," rescue spokesman Farooq Butt said, adding that a further 12 people had been injured.

The type of plane was not immediately clear. – Rappler.com

