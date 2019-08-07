'We will call back our ambassador from Delhi and send back their [envoy],' foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announces in televised comments

Published 10:49 PM, August 07, 2019

KASHMIR. In this picture taken on August 6, 2019 an Indian national flag flies next to a Jammu and Kashmiri flag on top of civil secretariat building during a curfew in Srinagar on August 6, 2019. Photo by Tauseef Mustafa/AFP

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Pakistan announced Wednesday, August 7, that it is expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspending bilateral trade with its nuclear-armed neighbor, days after New Delhi stripped the disputed Kashmir region of its special autonomy.

"We will call back our ambassador from Delhi and send back their" envoy, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced in televised comments.

He spoke as the government released a statement declaring that Pakistan will suspend trade with India in a downgrading of diplomatic ties between the arch rivals.

Islamabad also vowed to take the matter to the United Nations Security Council.

The decision on Monday, August 5, by the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tighten control on Muslim-majority Kashmir had been widely expected to trigger conflict with Pakistan and reignite an insurgency that has already cost tens of thousands of lives.

Delhi has insisted that the move is an internal matter.

Kashmir has been divided between Pakistan and India since independence in 1947.

They have contesting claims on the Himalayan region, and have fought two of their 3 wars over it.

Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan vowed on Tuesday, August 6, to fight the issue "on every forum" and demanded the international community take action, accusing Modi of an anti-Muslim agenda.

The Pakistani military has also said it "firmly stands" with Kashmiris. – Rappler.com