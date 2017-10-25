The victims are identified as Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Caldwell, both 23

Published 4:52 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Two people are dead following a shooting in Grambling State University in Louisiana on Wednesday, October 25.

The Associated Press reported detectives were at the scene helping campus police.

The shooter had fled the scene.

Grambling State University Media Relations Director Will Sutton said the shootings occurred following an altercation in a courtyard.

KNOE-TV meanwhile said Sutton identified the victims as Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Caldwell, both 23. – Rappler.com